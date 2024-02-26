Share Andrew L. Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September accounts for approximately 0.1% of Share Andrew L.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Share Andrew L. owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.79. 41,155 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

