Seven Mile Advisory Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. 7,368,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,576. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

