Seven Mile Advisory Sells 68 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seven Mile Advisory lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in American Express were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.96. 2,645,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $217.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

