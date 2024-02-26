Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. 9,508,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,940,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

