Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 10,281 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,239. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.