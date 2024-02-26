Seven Mile Advisory Invests $205,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $779.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $740.87 and a 200-day moving average of $649.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

