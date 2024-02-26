Seven Mile Advisory Has $152,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 1,180,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD remained flat at $8.47 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,656. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

