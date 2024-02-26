Seven Mile Advisory Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after acquiring an additional 588,625 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.05. 5,255,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

