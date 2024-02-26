Seven Mile Advisory Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Accenture were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,157. The stock has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.97. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $380.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

