Seven Mile Advisory Buys 726 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. 9,234,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,282,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.