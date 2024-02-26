Seven Mile Advisory Buys 345 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Shell were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

