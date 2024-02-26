Seven Mile Advisory Acquires Shares of 1,041 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $508.42. 3,437,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.70. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

