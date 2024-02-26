Seven Mile Advisory Acquires New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in B2Gold by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 457,456 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 621,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

BTG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,108. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

