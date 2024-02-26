Seven Mile Advisory Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,586,031 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,839,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961,171. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

