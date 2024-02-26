Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 452 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Tesla were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,326,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,936,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

