ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $780.28. 146,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,756. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,653 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

