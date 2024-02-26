Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,188,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,318 shares during the period. Janus International Group makes up about 2.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $66,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Janus International Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after buying an additional 1,173,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Janus International Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

