Senvest Management LLC Purchases 282,210 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Highwoods Properties worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. 577,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

