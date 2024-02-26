Senvest Management LLC Purchases 1,565,039 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 159.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,039 shares during the period. AudioCodes accounts for 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AudioCodes worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 865.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 566,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 508,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 367,742 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $6,208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 127.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 178,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Price Performance

AUDC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 60,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AudioCodes

AudioCodes Profile

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.