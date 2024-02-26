Senvest Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 130.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 925,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 524,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.2 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 477,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,208. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

