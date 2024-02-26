Senvest Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILFree Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 130.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 925,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 524,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.2 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 477,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,208. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.