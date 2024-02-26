Senvest Management LLC Has $53.96 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 279.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,300 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for 2.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.26% of M&T Bank worth $53,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 365,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,672. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

