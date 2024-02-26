Senvest Management LLC Has $122.25 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772,826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 306,741 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 4.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.52% of eBay worth $122,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,729. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.84.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

