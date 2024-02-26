Senvest Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Axcelis Technologies worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,610,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,425,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $111.03. 309,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

