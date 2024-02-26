Senvest Management LLC Boosts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.04% of American Assets Trust worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,961. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.28.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

