Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading Down 2.7%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 41,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 636,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000 in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

