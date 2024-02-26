Seele-N Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344.46 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 90.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $485,051.30 and approximately $344.46 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.42 or 1.00171212 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00194226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009005 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021654 USD and is up 930.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.