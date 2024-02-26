Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFDL opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Security Federal has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $82.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

