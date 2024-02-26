SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 2.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile



SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

