SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 2.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
SecureWorks Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What does consumer price index measure?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.