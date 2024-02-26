Scotiabank Trims iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Target Price to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Desjardins dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.85.

iA Financial stock opened at C$86.05 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.36. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. In related news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

