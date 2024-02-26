Scotiabank Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$129.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Onex Stock Down 2.1 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
