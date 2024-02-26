Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$7.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,497 shares of company stock worth $347,416.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.