Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,935 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,220. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.