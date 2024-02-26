Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.67. 1,263,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,113. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

