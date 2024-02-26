Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 338.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

