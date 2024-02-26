Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

