Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $745.35. 1,702,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $746.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $690.42 and a 200-day moving average of $611.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

