Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 25,846,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,734,113. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

