Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.53. 1,096,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,024. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

