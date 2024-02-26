Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.19. 2,215,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

