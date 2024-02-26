Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Invests $44,000 in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYXS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.78. 629,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

