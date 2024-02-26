Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $771.92. 2,239,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $733.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

