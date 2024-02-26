Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 201 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

