Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC raised its position in HEICO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in HEICO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.18.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HEI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.98. 690,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,344. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

