Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $10.99 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,093 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. Autodesk accounts for about 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $170,972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.80.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $257.35. 981,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,844. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $269.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

