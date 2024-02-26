Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 81,547 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,547 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 410,043 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,181. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

