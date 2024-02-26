Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $663.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $668.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

