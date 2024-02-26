Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 126,588 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,588 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 20,094,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219,819. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

