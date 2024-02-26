Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,500 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.72. The stock had a trading volume of 548,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $239.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

