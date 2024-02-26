Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

KEYS stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.